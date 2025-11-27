Israeli Forces Stage New Incursion in Quneitra

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Wednesday, Israeli forces carried out an incursion into Quneitra province in southwestern Syria, establishing a temporary checkpoint before withdrawing. The move was described as part of Israel’s ongoing violations of Syrian sovereignty.

According to Syria’s official news agency (SANA), three Israeli military vehicles entered the area located between the villages of Al-Ajraf and Umm Batna in northern rural Quneitra.

The report noted that the Israeli unit set up a checkpoint before retreating from the area.

On Monday, Israeli vehicles had already conducted two separate incursions into Quneitra’s countryside. One checkpoint was established near a UNDOF (United Nations Disengagement Observer Force) position along the road connecting Ruwayhina, Beer Ajam, and Zubaydah. Another checkpoint was placed at the Kabas intersection in central Breiqa village, before also being removed.

Israeli military vehicles have been entering Quneitra’s countryside almost daily, in what Syria considers a systematic breach of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

Damascus has not issued official statements regarding these latest incursions, though Syria consistently condemns Israel’s repeated violations of its sovereignty and reiterates its commitment to the 1974 agreement. Tel Aviv, however, declared the accord null following the fall of the Assad regime in late 2024.

In November 2025 alone, 46 Israeli violations were documented in rural Quneitra, including 45 military and security incursions and one incident of artillery fire.

/129