Israeli Forces Shot Wound Civilians in New Quneitra Incursion

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least three civilians were injured after Israeli military forces opened fire during a new ground incursion into Syria’s southwestern province of Quneitra, amid ongoing violations of Syrian sovereignty.

According to Syria’s state-run al-Ikhbariyah television, Israeli occupation forces shot at civilians in the town of Khan Arnabeh on Tuesday, leaving several wounded.

The report added that Israeli forces deployed multiple military vehicles and troop carriers during the operation.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) stated that Israeli forces hurled smoke grenades at civilians after establishing a checkpoint between Khan Arnabeh and Ain Aisha in northern Quneitra countryside.

The wounded civilians were taken to Golan National Hospital for treatment.

In a statement, the Israeli army claimed that during its “activity in the Quneitra area of southern Syria, a confrontation occurred when several suspects approached the troops and posed a threat.”

The statement further alleged that soldiers “fired warning shots into the air, and when the suspects did not retreat, the troops fired at the lower bodies of two main instigators.”

Earlier on Tuesday, an Israeli patrol consisting of two vehicles advanced toward Jabah and Khan Arnabeh, setting up a military checkpoint on the connecting road.

Israel has carried out repeated acts of aggression across Syrian territory since the collapse of former President Bashar al-Assad’s government late last year.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly ordered his forces to push deeper into Syrian territory to seize several critical strategic positions in the region.

