Israel launches new ground incursions into Syria

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli military has carried out two new ground incursions into Syria, marking another violation of the country’s sovereignty.

According to SANA, Israeli forces advanced on Monday toward the western side of Saida al-Hanout village in southern Quneitra.

Three Israeli vehicles established positions in the village, while a regime-operated drone conducted surveillance over the area.

A second incursion was also reported the same day in the southern Quneitra countryside.

During this raid, Israeli forces, supported by two Humvees and two personnel carriers, moved to the summit of Tel Abu Qubays hill near Ein Zivan village.

On Friday, an Israeli strike on Beit Jinn in the Damascus countryside killed 13 people and wounded 25 others, drawing widespread condemnation.

The UN Special Envoy for Syria, Najat Rochdi, condemned the Israeli incursion into Syrian territory, noting civilian deaths.

Following the collapse of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government in December 2024, Israel has intensified aerial assaults across Syria and ground operations in the south.

Israel has also established numerous checkpoints inside Syria and abducted local citizens.

The regime has expanded its control over the occupied Golan Heights, seizing a demilitarized buffer zone in violation of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

Analysts argue that these deployments are part of a broader strategy of territorial expansion.

Observers add that the inaction of the HTS-led Syrian regime and its normalization efforts with Tel Aviv have emboldened Israel to escalate its occupation campaign.

