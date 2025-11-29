Hamas Condemns Israeli Attack on Syrian Town of Beit Jinn

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hamas Movement condemned Friday’s Israeli assault on the Syrian town of Beit Jinn, which killed at least 10 civilians, including children, describing it as a criminal violation of Syrian sovereignty and another example of Israel’s unchecked military escalation in the region.

In its statement, Hamas said the attack reflects Israel’s “policy of lawlessness and aggression” against Arab nations.

The Movement praised the “heroic resistance” of Beit Jinn residents, who confronted Israeli forces attempting to advance into the town, reportedly inflicting losses on soldiers and military vehicles.

Hamas urged the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the United Nations to take urgent and concrete steps to halt Israel’s violations of international law and its growing threats to regional and global stability.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasem stated that the attack on Syria, combined with ongoing Israeli bombardments of Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon, proves that the occupation seeks to expand its aggression across the entire region.

He emphasized that the Israeli government’s “extremist and hostile conduct” is the main source of instability and must be confronted with a unified and practical Arab stance to stop its ongoing “rampage.”

According to Syria’s state broadcaster, Israeli aircraft bombed Beit Jinn at around 3:40 a.m., followed by artillery fire. Israeli troops then briefly advanced into the town, arresting three individuals before withdrawing.

Local reports said residents resisted the Israeli military force as it moved deeper into the area, leading to heavy exchanges of fire between the advancing troops and the town’s inhabitants.

