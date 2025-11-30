Extremist Armed Jewish settlers injure 10 Palestinians in West Bank village attack

AhlulBayt News Agency: Armed Jewish settlers launched an attack on Palestinian residents and their homes in the village of Khalayel al‑Louz, south of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, on Saturday morning, injuring ten people.

According to the Red Crescent, nine men were beaten while a woman was shot in the thigh during the assault. Three of the injured were transferred to hospital, while the others received treatment at the scene.

The settlers also hurled stones at homes in the village and set fire to plastic greenhouses owned by local residents.

In a separate incident, settlers seized the car keys of two foreign activists traveling on a road leading to al‑Tuwani village in al‑Khalil and incited Israeli forces to arrest them.

