UN Official Warns: Gaza Children Most at Risk from War Remnants

AhlulBayt News Agency: Julius van der Walt, head of the UN Mine Action Programme in the Palestinian territories, warned that war remnants and unexploded ordnance are preventing life from returning to normal in Gaza, with children being the most vulnerable.

Van der Walt told reporters on Wednesday that unexploded ordnance poses a serious threat to civilians, particularly as hundreds of thousands move following the ceasefire. He noted that over two years of intense Israeli attacks have left widespread contamination with explosive materials, which hinders humanitarian aid, slows recovery, makes reconstruction hazardous, and directly threatens civilian lives.

He explained that UN teams face explosive hazards almost daily across Gaza, and families moving within the territory are exposed to these dangers. Children are the most at risk due to their natural curiosity and tendency to touch unexploded ordnance without understanding the danger.

Although precise data on the full extent of explosive contamination in Gaza is unavailable, van der Walt pointed out strong indicators of widespread presence across most areas. Since October 2023, the UN Mine Action Programme has recorded more than 650 hazardous items in the areas it could access, most of which were unexploded ordnance and improvised explosive devices.

He highlighted that Gaza’s small geographic area and high population density make the situation more complex than in other conflict zones such as Syria or Lebanon. Avoiding explosive remnants is nearly impossible, and even small debris can cause major disasters. He urged extreme caution for those returning to their homes or rubble, and immediate reporting of any suspicious or moving objects.

Van der Walt added that these items are extremely sensitive and could detonate at any moment, potentially causing fatalities, serious injuries, or releasing toxic substances.

