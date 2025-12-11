  1. Home
Gaza Needs 300,000 Tents Amid War Devastation

11 December 2025 - 08:05
News ID: 1760355
Source: Al-Jazeera
Storm Byron brought heavy rains that flooded thousands of tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza, leaving many belongings destroyed or swept away. The disaster has compounded the suffering of civilians already devastated by two years of Israeli war.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Heavy rains have flooded thousands of tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, worsening the suffering of civilians who have endured more than two years of devastating Israeli war.

The rainfall, brought by Storm Byron before dawn on Wednesday, submerged tent encampments across several areas of the besieged and war‑torn territory.

Images and video footage revealed numerous tents and personal belongings in Gaza that were damaged, soaked, or swept away by floodwaters.

According to earlier figures from Gaza’s Government Media Office, the coastal enclave urgently needs about 300,000 tents and prefabricated housing units to meet shelter requirements after the Israeli occupation army devastated the territory during two years of genocidal war.

