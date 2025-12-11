Gaza Death Toll Rises to 70,370 Since Oct. 7

AhlulBayt News Agency: The death toll from the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023, has risen to 70,370 martyrs, according to the health ministry on Thursday.

The ministry further reported that the total number of wounded has climbed to 171,069 individuals.

In its daily update, the ministry stated that hospitals received the bodies of three civilians along with five injured people during the past 24 hours.

Since the ceasefire agreement came into effect on October 10, 2025, at least 379 Palestinians have been killed, 992 others wounded, and the bodies of 627 martyrs have been recovered.

