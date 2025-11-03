Photos: Sheikh Zakzaky Received Senior Sunni Scholar 'Ibrahim Maqari' in order to Promote Islamic Unity
In a continued effort to foster unity among Islamic scholars, the senior Sunni scholar and Imam of the Abuja National Mosque, Professor Ibrahim Maqari and his team, visited Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky at his residence in Abujam Nigeria on Sunday. After sharing remarks and suggestions on the significance of unity and closeness among religious scholars, the sheikh endorsed the initiative and expressed his hopes for its success.
3 November 2025 - 13:21
News ID: 1746025
Source: Abna24
