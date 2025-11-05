Sheikh Zakzaky: Unite-live in peace; Christians not to be called pagans; their name in Qur’an is 'People of the Book'

Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, received a delegation from the Nasarawa community in Kaduna, which included Mr. Zakari, representative of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Chikun Local Government, Alhaji Aliyu Mai Lafiya, the Chiroma of Nasarawa, Mr. Dominic, senior pastor of the Catholic Church in Nasarawa, Sheikh Alaramma Jabir Muhammad, the chief imam of Nasarawa Friday Mosque, along with other companions. Sheikh Zakzaky emphasized the importance of peaceful coexistence, saying: "Do not allow yourselves to be drawn into conflict with one another, no matter what name the conflict is given — whether in the name of religion or tribe. Unite and live in peace. Christians are not to be called pagans; their name in the Qur’an is 'People of the Book.'"