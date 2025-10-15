Over 15,600 Gaza patients need urgent evacuation

AhlulBayt News Agency: The World Health Organization (WHO) has sounded the alarm over the worsening health crisis in the Gaza Strip, stating that more than 15,600 patients urgently need to be evacuated for life-saving treatment outside the besieged territory.

In a statement issued on Monday, WHO described Gaza’s medical conditions as “critical and unprecedented” after months of continuous Israeli bombardment that has destroyed hospitals, overwhelmed healthcare workers, and depleted essential medical supplies.

WHO reported that over 15,000 Palestinians have had limbs amputated due to war-related injuries. Many of these amputees, including numerous children, now face permanent disabilities without access to rehabilitation or prosthetics.

The organization emphasized that Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure is devastated, with many hospitals and clinics out of operation and disease monitoring systems severely impaired.

WHO also warned that the collapse of sanitation services and the shortage of clean water have significantly increased the risk of widespread outbreaks of infectious diseases.

Officials highlighted the urgent need to reopen medical corridors so that patients with complex injuries, cancer, kidney failure, and other chronic illnesses can receive specialized care not available in Gaza.

“The international community must act immediately to ensure the safe and unhindered evacuation of critically ill patients,” WHO urged, warning that any delay could result in avoidable deaths and lasting suffering.

WHO further called for a global initiative to rebuild Gaza’s health system, replenish hospitals with essential medicines, and restore disease surveillance to prevent a secondary health disaster.

