Medvedev: War will continue until establishment of Palestine state

AhlulBayt News Agency: Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council says the Palestinian-Israeli conflict will continue unless an independent Palestinian State is established.

"The release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners is, of course, a good thing, but it will not solve anything. Nothing will change until a full-fledged Palestinian state is established in accordance with the well-known UN resolutions. The war will continue," he wrote on the social network X (ex. Twitter).

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump claimed October 13 a great day in connection with the end of the conflict in the Gaza Strip and the release of Israeli captives by the Hamas movement. He also claimed that the war between Israel and Hamas is over. According to him, representatives of the Palestinian movement will implement the disarmament plan.