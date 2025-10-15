Al-Qassam Hands Over Remains of Israeli Captives to Red Cross

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Tuesday evening, the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing, handed over the remains of several deceased Israeli captives to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

During the conflict, numerous Israeli captives were killed due to Israel’s continuous bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

Media outlets reported that an ICRC convoy arrived in Gaza City in the evening to collect additional remains of Israeli captives.

According to the reports, Red Cross vehicles entered a secured site in Gaza City to carry out the handover procedure.

Mediators involved in brokering the Gaza ceasefire agreement have acknowledged that Hamas and its military wing are struggling to locate all the deceased and are working tirelessly to recover bodies from bombed areas.

The ICRC has also stated that transferring all the remains of deceased captives in Gaza will take time, describing the task as a “massive challenge” due to the difficulty of locating bodies buried under rubble.

