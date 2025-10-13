Israeli Forces Raid Homes of Palestinian Prisoners Before Release

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli forces have raided the homes of Palestinian prisoners ahead of their scheduled release under a deal aimed at ending the war in the Gaza Strip.

As part of the first phase of the Gaza agreement brokered by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, a large-scale exchange involving Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners is set to take place this week.

Approximately 1,950 Palestinian prisoners and detainees are expected to be released in return for 48 Israeli captives, whether alive or deceased.

Israeli troops have been storming the homes of Palestinian prisoners slated for release under the agreement between Israel and the Hamas resistance movement.

Soldiers entered the residences and searched through the prisoners’ personal belongings.

Raids were carried out in Nablus, including the Balata and Askar Al-Jadid refugee camps, as well as in the towns of Salem to the east, and Aqraba and Zeita Jamma’in to the south.

Similar operations occurred in Al-Khalil and the nearby village of Deir Samet, where a prisoner is scheduled to be released on Monday, according to the Wafa news agency.

Wafa also reported that Israeli forces threatened the families of prisoners, warning them not to hold any celebrations upon their relatives’ release.

Under the terms of the Gaza deal, Israeli forces are required to withdraw from Palestinian territory to the so-called “yellow line” within 24 hours. Hamas is then expected to release the remaining living Israeli captives within 72 hours.



