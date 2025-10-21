Israeli Forces Launch Overnight Raids Across West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) launched a series of raids late Monday night into Tuesday morning, involving arrests, assaults, and acts of vandalism across various areas of the West Bank.

Local sources reported that IOF troops abducted two young men from al-Am’ari refugee camp in Ramallah and another from al-Bireh City.

In Nablus, Israeli soldiers kidnapped a young man named Laith Khashaneh and physically assaulted his mother in the Old City.

The soldiers also ransacked a home and confiscated two vehicles in the same area.

According to the Red Crescent, 11 Palestinians were injured during overnight clashes with Israeli forces who stormed eastern Nablus to secure settler visits to Joseph’s Tomb.

In Jenin, Israeli forces disguised in civilian clothing abducted a young man from his home in Anza village.

Troops also raided several homes in Burqin town, west of Jenin, brutally assaulted a young man, and fired tear gas at others.

In northern Jerusalem, Israeli police opened fire on a young man near the separation wall in al-Ram town, injuring his leg. He was transported to the hospital by a Palestinian ambulance crew.

Separately, a group of extremist settlers set fire to agricultural tents belonging to Palestinian citizens in the Ikhllal al-Adra area, east of al-Karmil village, south of al-Khalil.

Another group of settlers attacked Palestinian farmers in the Wadi Ammar area of Turmus Ayya town, north of Ramallah.

