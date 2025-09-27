Edinburgh Moves Toward Boycotting Israel Over Gaza War

AhlulBayt News Agency: Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland, is moving toward becoming the first Scottish city to officially boycott the Israeli regime over its ongoing war against Palestinians in Gaza.

On Thursday, City Councillors voted in favor of a motion that advances the city’s commitment to the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign targeting Israel in response to the Gaza conflict.

Green Councillor Ben Parker stated that the Council is working to ensure public funds are not used to support the Israeli regime.

He emphasized that Edinburgh residents have consistently shown solidarity with Palestine, and Green Councillors have sought ways to translate that into concrete actions.

Parker noted that while BDS is a viable method, outdated legislation has previously prevented local councils from acting against Israel.

He added that, given the ongoing bombardment and humanitarian crisis in Gaza, it is frustrating to be debating procedural issues rather than taking action.

Parker expressed hope that the Scottish Government’s recent stance will enable Edinburgh to take meaningful steps toward supporting Palestinian freedom, pending clarification on procurement rules.

Former Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie voiced full support for the motion, expressing hope that Edinburgh would lead efforts to boycott Israel.

Harvie stressed that all levels of government have a role in showing solidarity with Palestinians suffering under Israeli military aggression.

He called for Scotland to divest from Israeli-linked companies and arms dealers profiting from the war in Gaza.

Harvie said the Scottish Government has already endorsed the proposals and must now clarify implementation plans and coordination with local councils.

The Greens aim to use international pressure through sanctions and boycotts to compel Israel to end its war on Gaza and comply with international law.

Opposing the move, Scottish Conservatives described the motion as “warped” and “anti-Semitic.”

Former Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw criticized the Council, suggesting residents expect local officials to focus on basic services rather than international issues.

