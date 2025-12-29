Islamophobia in UK media: Fahima Mohamed calls out hate and intimidation

AhlulBayt News Agency: British Muslim commentator Fahima Mohamed has spoken out after suffering racist and Islamophobic abuse following appearances on mainstream programmes such as Good Morning Britain and GB News. She said the hatred directed at her reflects a worsening climate in the UK.

Over the past two years, Mohamed has appeared on several media platforms to discuss issues such as immigration, social cohesion, law, and public policy.

She explained that she is invited because she offers perspectives based on her lived experience as a Muslim woman, her professional work, and her knowledge of UK law. Her views, she stressed, are lawful, moderate, and within the boundaries of legitimate debate.

However, she noted that the online reaction to her recent appearances reveals a troubling reality in Britain—one that is hateful and hostile to free speech.

The intensity of abuse she receives is far greater than that directed at others, and often worse than what Muslim men face. She said the difference is clear: she is a Muslim woman, visibly wearing a hijab, speaking confidently on live television, which some find intolerable.

What begins as disagreement quickly escalates into racism and bigotry. She has repeatedly been told she “doesn’t belong here,” should “go back to a Muslim country,” and is a “threat” simply for speaking her mind.

She has been called vile names, including “f**king Muslim,” for expressing herself on TV, despite claims that Muslim women are supposedly oppressed and silenced.

After her appearances, she is heavily trolled online, bombarded with hateful private messages, and even receives threatening emails.

The abuse has escalated to the point where she contacted police after discovering her personal information was being searched online, with racist messages sent to companies she works with—accusing her falsely of being “racist and hateful.” She described this as intimidation, not debate.

Mohamed said her life in Britain began after fleeing apartheid in South Africa. She built a life over decades, worked hard, paid taxes, raised children, and lived by the law. Yet, she explained, none of this matters to those who see only a Muslim woman speaking publicly and decide she must be silenced.

She added that Muslims are constantly dragged into media debates about immigration, crime, and social failures—issues that are not the fault of Muslims or Islam.

She pointed to grooming gang scandals as an example of selective outrage, where horrific crimes committed by individuals are wrongly used to smear the entire Muslim community.

She argued that this hostility is not about protecting victims or improving policy, but about control—deciding who is allowed to speak and who is scapegoated.

Despite the hate, Mohamed vowed to continue speaking out, calling out hypocrisy and double standards, and refusing to allow hate to silence her.

She said her voice is legitimate, lawful, and relevant, and while disagreement is expected, the abuse of Muslims in media must end.

The fact that a Muslim woman speaking within the law attracts such hostility, she argued, says more about British society than about her or her faith.

She concluded that if Britain is serious about free speech and equality, it must confront Islamophobia and recognise the abuse as racism disguised as patriotism.

She stressed that racism, Islamophobia, and hate against Muslim women must never be tolerated.

