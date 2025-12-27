India: Silent Protest Against Islamophobia at Jadavpur University Convocation Over Hijab Ban

AhlulBayt News Agency: A silent yet impactful protest against Islamophobia took place on the stage of Jadavpur University during its annual convocation, where a banner reading “There is no place for Islamophobia in Jadavpur University” was displayed prominently.

The banner sought to highlight a recent incident involving Muslim women students and their hijab, which sparked anger and fear among the student community. The protest was led by first-year postgraduate students of the English department, who were present to receive their graduation degrees.

Students explained that the protest was not intended to disrupt the ceremony but to ensure their concerns were visible and heard while university leaders, faculty, and guests were in attendance.

According to students, the issue began during an undergraduate exam when Prof. Saswati Haldar allegedly asked two Muslim students to remove their hijab in the final hour of the test, accusing them of cheating and suspecting the use of earphones.

They said the inspection consumed the last portion of their exam time, negatively affecting their performance.

“The students were forced to remove their hijab in front of the entire class, including male students,” said Jahit Khan, a student of international relations. “This was humiliating and harmed their dignity.”

Students further alleged that one student who objected was taken to another room and asked to remove her hijab privately, where she faced repeated questions about her religious practice.

“Prof. Haldar kept asking why she wears the hijab, whether she wears it at home, and if she feels suffocated by it,” Khan added. “This reflects clear bias against Muslim women and their faith.”

Another Muslim student was reportedly asked to partially remove her hijab in a separate exam room. Students said both women lifted only a small section to prove they were not using earphones.

The students later submitted a written complaint to Vice-Chancellor Chiranjeeb Bhattacharjee, accusing the professor of targeting Muslim students and creating an atmosphere of fear and humiliation.

“We want monitoring to be fair and sensitive, respecting religious and cultural customs and dress codes,” the complaint stated. “No student should feel unsafe or singled out because of their faith.”

Attempts to contact Prof. Haldar for comment went unanswered.

Students said many Muslim women now fear retaliation and worry that speaking out could harm their academic future. They stressed the issue was not about exam checks but about how Muslim identity was treated.

The vice-chancellor confirmed receipt of the complaint, saying, “We are investigating the matter.”

Faculty members of the English department denied the allegations, claiming the checks were conducted after incidents of cheating with hidden headphones and were not directed at any particular community.

A senior faculty member said students from diverse backgrounds were checked, and some hijab-wearing students, including one with special needs, were not asked to remove their hijab.

Teachers expressed frustration over the protest. One professor said accusations of Islamophobia against staff could hinder their ability to work freely. Faculty insisted no action was motivated by religious prejudice.

Students, however, rejected these claims, saying the experiences of Muslim students cannot be dismissed.

“This is not just about rules,” one student said. “It is about respect, dignity, and the right of Muslim students to study without being shamed for their identity.”

The protest coincided with the 68th annual convocation of Jadavpur University, presided over by West Bengal Governor and Chancellor of State Universities C. V. Anand Bose, where more than 4,400 students received degrees and certificates.

For many Muslim students, the banner on stage symbolized that academic success cannot overshadow the daily struggles faced by minorities. They insisted the university must send a clear message that discrimination, especially against Muslim students, will not be tolerated.

