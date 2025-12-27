Jamia Millia Islamia Student Protest Professor's Suspension Over Exam Question on Minority Oppression

AhlulBayt News Agency: Students at Jamia Millia Islamia, a prestigious university in the Indian capital, have staged protests following the suspension of Professor Varinder Balaji Shere, a Dalit academic, by the university administration.

Shere was suspended after including a question in an exam paper that referenced the oppression faced by minorities in India.

The suspension has sparked widespread condemnation among students, who argue that the action is an attack on academic freedom and intellectual autonomy.

Demonstrators expressed their full solidarity with the professor, calling for his immediate reinstatement and the reversal of any legal action taken against him.

"The professor did nothing wrong. This suspension is unacceptable and undermines the principles of free academic inquiry," said one of the protest leaders. "We are also deeply concerned about the caste-based discrimination that seems to be at play in this case."

Protesters are demanding an apology from the university administration and have called for the suspension process to be nullified. The incident has raised significant concerns about the state of academic freedom and the treatment of minorities in India, with many viewing the suspension as part of a broader pattern of discrimination and intolerance.

As the protest continues, students remain united in their demand for justice, with calls for greater protections of intellectual freedom in India's academic institutions.