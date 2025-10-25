Sri Lankan Minister; No Legal Restriction on Muslim Nurses’ Religious Dress

AhlulBayt News Agency: The assurance follows concerns raised by Muslim civil society organisations, who pointed out that difficulties in wearing attire covering the head and legs have discouraged many Muslim women from joining or continuing in the nursing profession.

The issue was discussed at a recent meeting between Muslim community representatives and government officials, chaired by Minister Herath as part of an ongoing dialogue to address challenges faced by the community. Deputy Speaker Rizvi Sali, Minister Sunil Senevi, Deputy Ministers Munir Mulaffar and Arkam Ilyas, and MP Fasmin Sheriff attended on behalf of the government.

Minister Herath said that the current legal framework allows nurses to protect their religious identity while complying with uniform regulations. He highlighted that neither cultural nor religious practices should hinder individuals from pursuing careers in the health sector.