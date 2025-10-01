Colombian President Petro: Trump should be jailed for Gaza genocide complicity

AhlulBayt News Agency: President of Colombia Gustavo Petro has criticized the policies of his American counterpart and said Donald Trump is complicit in the genocide in Gaza and should be imprisoned.

Speaking to reporters, Petro, said, “Trump deserves nothing but jail for being complicit in genocide,” as quoted by Reuters.

“There is nothing illegitimate about applying the consequences of Rome Statute, whether in the United States or anywhere else,” he added.

“If Mr. Trump keeps being complicit in a genocide, as he is up to today, he deserves nothing but jail, and his military should not obey him,” he noted.

“The US and Israel are not party to the ICC’s Rome Statute, but Colombia is,” Petro said.

“The Rome Statute defines crimes against humanity, war crimes, and international crimes,” he noted.

“Anyone of any nationality judged by those tribunals can be arrested by any country if they pass through,” Petro stated.

Earlier on September 27, Petro called for the formation of a global army to free Palestine, saying it is time to form such an army to confront Israel and the United States.

“We have to answer in the streets. We have to answer with the words. And we have to answer with the weapons. That’s why we need to create an army, bigger than the army of Israel or the army of the USA.”

He said his country has already proposed a resolution at the United Nations to form a world army, which, he said, should begin its mission by liberating Gaza.

“We proposed to create under the mandate of the UN a world army to liberate the world, and the first thing should be to liberate Gaza,” he told the crowd.

In his earlier address to the UN General Assembly, Petro had made a similar appeal, calling for joint global action to liberate Palestine.

“We need a powerful army of the countries that do not accept genocide,” the Colombian president said.

“We must liberate Palestine.… I invite the armies of Asia, the great Slavic people who defeated Hitler with great heroism, and the Latin American armies of Bolivar.… We’ve had enough words; it’s time for Bolivar’s sword of liberty or death.”

