Israel warns Palestinians to avoid northern Gaza despite ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli military has warned Palestinians not to return to northern Gaza, as it continues to launch new airstrikes across the besieged territory despite a recently announced ceasefire intended to halt the genocidal war.

In a statement issued Thursday, Israeli military Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed that the area north of Wadi Gaza — the valley separating central and northern Gaza — remains “a dangerous combat zone.”

He emphasized that Israeli forces are still encircling Gaza City and warned that returning to the area poses a serious threat, as it is “still considered a dangerous combat zone.”

Adraee further urged Palestinians to avoid northern Gaza and any areas where Israeli troops are active, including the southern and eastern parts of the territory, until further official instructions are provided.

“For your safety, refrain from returning north or approaching areas where [Israeli forces] are stationed and operating throughout the sector, including in the south and east of the sector, until official instructions are issued,” he reiterated.

Despite reports of a ceasefire agreement, Israel continues its military operations throughout the Gaza Strip.

Israeli airstrikes struck western Gaza City, hitting at least one residential home in the Shati refugee camp, according to Al Jazeera Arabic. Additionally, Israeli forces detonated an explosive-laden armored vehicle near homes in the Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

Israel and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas reached a ceasefire deal Wednesday evening through indirect negotiations in Egypt. The agreement aims to end two years of genocide in Gaza, based on a proposal put forward by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Gaza civil defense agency also reported multiple strikes following the announcement of the peace agreement.

“Since the announcement last night of an agreement on a proposed ceasefire framework in Gaza, several explosions have been reported, particularly in areas of northern Gaza,” said agency official Mohammed al-Mughayyir, citing “a series of intense airstrikes” on Gaza City.

The Israeli regime launched its genocidal campaign on October 7, 2023, following a historic operation by Gaza’s resistance fighters against the occupied Palestinian territories. The Al-Aqsa Flood operation saw fighters storm Israeli bases and take hundreds of Zionists captive.

Since then, more than 67,000 Palestinians — mostly women and children — have been killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip.

