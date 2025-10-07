Israel’s $145M Campaign Targets AI Platforms to Shape Global Narrative

AhlulBayt News Agency: A new report reveals that Israel has launched a $145 million global campaign aimed at countering rising international criticism, including the use of generative AI platforms like ChatGPT to shape narratives in its favor.

According to documents filed with the US Department of Justice, Ynetnews reported Monday that Israel’s foreign ministry has initiated “one of its most ambitious public diplomacy campaigns” in the US since the war on Gaza began, amid declining support among younger Americans.

A Gallup poll published in July found that only 9% of Americans aged 18 to 34 support Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

The documents, submitted under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), show that Israel has hired the US-based firm Clock Tower to influence online discourse, including responses generated by AI platforms such as ChatGPT.

The campaign, coordinated by Israel’s Government Advertising Bureau and executed by Havas Media Network, aims to tailor at least 80% of its content for Generation Z audiences across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and podcasts.

The contract sets a goal of 50 million monthly impressions, an unusually high benchmark for digital outreach.

The most controversial aspect of the campaign involves efforts to influence how AI systems respond to queries about Israel and related topics.

The filings describe plans to build “websites and content to provide GPT framing results in GPT conversations.”

Clock Tower, led by Brad Parscale—former campaign manager for President Donald Trump—will develop online materials intended to shape the data used to train large language models like ChatGPT, X’s Grok, and Google’s Gemini, potentially affecting how these systems portray Israel-related issues.

The Israeli foreign ministry’s contact listed in the FARA filings is Eran Shiovitz, chief of staff for strategic communication.

Shiovitz oversees Project 545, a broader initiative named after the Israeli government’s decision to allocate 545 million shekels ($145 million) to media outreach in 2025.

The campaign also includes the recruitment of social media influencers.

/129