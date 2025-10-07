UN Condemns Israeli Mistreatment of Gaza Flotilla Activists

AhlulBayt News Agency: The UN Human Rights Office has expressed concern over the mistreatment of activists aboard the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla, who were intercepted in international waters and transferred to Israeli prisons in occupied Palestinian territories.

UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan stated on Monday, “We have received troubling reports of mistreatment and violations of due process rights concerning the flotilla participants.”

He added that the office “has long sounded the alarm over the deliberately degrading conditions” in Israeli detention centers and prisons.

Nine members of the Gaza aid flotilla returned to Switzerland on Sunday after being deported by Israel. Some of them reported experiencing inhumane conditions during their detention.

According to a statement from the flotilla group representing the activists, “The participants condemned the inhumane detention conditions and the humiliating and degrading treatment they endured during arrest and incarceration.”

The group also voiced deep concern for the ten Swiss nationals who remain in Israeli custody.

Detainees described being deprived of sleep, denied food and water, and in some cases, subjected to physical abuse including beatings and confinement in cages. They said Israeli authorities refused to provide basic necessities such as food, water, and medical care.

The flotilla was approaching Gaza’s coast when Israeli forces intercepted the humanitarian convoy overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, while it was still sailing in international waters.

Israeli forces seized over 40 boats, detained the activists onboard, and transferred them to detention centers in occupied territories.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the military for its interception of the Sumud Flotilla, despite its occurrence in international waters.

More than 470 activists from over 50 countries were detained by Israeli forces following the flotilla raid last week.

