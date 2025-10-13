Police intervene to disperse pro-Palestine demonstration in Switzerland

AhlulBayt News Agency: Swiss police intervened, on Sunday, to disperse a demonstration in support of Palestine and against the Israeli occupation in the capital, Bern.

Thousands of people participated in the demonstration held in the city center. The demonstrators headed toward the federal parliament building before police intervened to prevent their progress.

Police closed off the area surrounding the parliament building and imposed a cordon on part of the crowd.

The demonstrators raised Palestinian flags and chanted slogans such as “Free Palestine” and “From the river to the sea, free Palestine.”

During the demonstration, a fire broke out in the area, and firefighters intervened to extinguish it.

The demonstrators later tried to block the train station located in the city center, but police prevented them after taking strict security measures.

Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse hundreds of people who had gathered at the site, and police reinforcements were brought to the area.

In a statement published on the American company “X” platform, Bern police said that the demonstration was organized without obtaining an official permit.

