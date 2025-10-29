Iran UN envoy urges immediate lifting of Cuba embargo

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations says that the embargo on Cuba must be lifted immediately and without conditions.

Amir Saeed Iravani made the remarks at the United Nations General Assembly on “Necessity of Ending the Economic, Commercial, and Financial Embargo Imposed by the United States of America Against Cuba” in New York, October 28, 2025.

The full text of Iravani’s speech is as follows:

Madam President,

Let me begin by extending our warmest welcome to His Excellency Mr. Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cuba, and by expressing our appreciation to the Secretary-General of the United Nations for presenting the report on this important matter.

We convene in this Assembly for the thirty-third time to reaffirm our unwavering determination to oppose unrestrained unilateralism and reckless foreign policies, along with the unilateral coercive measures imposed by a government that arrogates to itself a position above international law.

There is no doubt that unilateral sanctions—as unlawful measures rooted in arrogance and unilateralism—endanger multilateralism, destabilize the global order, and undermine the very spirit of the Charter of the United Nations. These measures have a profound adverse impact on the promotion of peace, both regionally and globally. They constitute a fundamental impediment to the establishment of not only a peaceful and prosperous world, but also a just and equitable international order—a vital prerequisite for achieving sustainable development.

The continuation of unilateral and inhumane sanctions and the blockade imposed on Cuba for over 60 years, under the pretext of promoting democracy, stands as a clear example of unilateral coercive measures against a sovereign and independent state, which have systematically undermined the rights and well-being of the Cuban people.

The United States, through its continued pursuit of unilateral and coercive policies toward independent and sovereign states, has persisted in ignoring the unanimous demand of the international community to end its hostility against Cuba, which have endured for more than six decades.

Madam President,

The Islamic Republic of Iran reiterates its firm opposition to any economic, commercial, and financial sanctions imposed on independent and sovereign states, including Cuba.

For years, it has been the declared and consistent policy of successive United States administrations to impose sanctions against independent states in pursuit of their arrogant and unilateral objectives. It is abundantly clear that these sanctions primarily target ordinary people— including women, children, and the elderly—inflicting severe harm on their health, safety, and well-being. Moreover, they constitute a sophisticated barrier to development, which is among the most fundamental human rights.

These inhuman and immoral policies, and the use of sanctions as a tool of coercion to compel independent states to relinquish their freedom and sovereignty—an approach that fundamentally undermines their dignity—must be strongly condemned and unequivocally rejected.

The overwhelming majority of the international community, in the repeated adoption of resolutions by the United Nations General Assembly, has rejected the continued imposition of sanctions against Cuba calling on the Government of the United States of America to rectify its failed policies and lift the embargo against Cuba.

Madam President,

The embargo against Cuba must be lifted immediately and unconditionally. Ending these measures would not only bring much-needed relief to the Cuban people but also convey a strong message that the era of coercion, domination, and economic oppression must come to an end.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, as always, stands in unwavering solidarity with the government and people of Cuba in their struggle against unjust measures. Alongside all nations committed to justice, we will continue to advocate for the complete elimination of all forms of unilateral coercive measures, which undermine individual nations and the very foundations of international cooperation and peaceful coexistence.

I thank you.

