Modi Reaffirms India’s Commitment to Peace and Development on Solidarity Day for Palestinians

AhlulBayt News Agency: On the occasion of International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, the Office of the Prime Minister of India issued a statement emphasizing India's unwavering support with the Palestinian people.

The statement reads as follows:

As the world observes the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, I reiterate India's strong support to the Palestinian people and our commitment towards their development, prosperity and well-being.

India's principled position on issues of interest to the Palestinian people has manifested in our consistent actions over decades and remains unchanged. Development partnership has been a central pillar of our engagement with the Palestinian people. Implementation of people-centric projects in accordance with the needs and demands of the Palestinian people is reflective of our enduring vision to be a reliable partner in fulfilling their developmental aspirations. India has also joined hands with the United Nations and its agencies in this endeavour.

India firmly believes that dialogue and diplomacy are the best options to find lasting and sustainable solutions to conflicts and has been a committed and consistent advocate of these principles.

A window of opportunity has now opened up. The international community must capitalize on the positive diplomatic momentum of recent developments and leverage it for the rehabilitation of those impacted by the conflict. Unimpeded humanitarian assistance is key to this. India looks forward to working alongside the international community and contribute towards this end.

At this juncture, it is important for all the parties concerned to honour their respective commitments. Terrorism must be condemned and development must be prioritized. It is important that the Palestinian people are able to lead normal lives.

On behalf of the people of India, I wish the Palestinian people a peaceful and prosperous future.

New Delhi

24 November, 2025

(Narendra Modi)