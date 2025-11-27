UN envoy: Iran seeks accountability for US role in Israeli aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s envoy to the United Nations has emphasized that Tehran reserves its right to pursue all legal avenues to hold the United States accountable and seek full compensation for its involvement in June strikes on Iran.

On Thursday, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, wrote a letter to the United Nations Security Council on the United States’ pivotal role in Israel's aggression against Iran.

The following is the full text of the Iranian ambassador's letter:

Further to my letter dated 7 November and the letter dated 11 November 2025 from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran concerning the public statement by the President of the United States acknowledging Washington’s leading role in the Israeli regime’s acts of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran (S/2025/722-S/2025/743), I wish to draw your attention and that of the members of the UN Security Council to yet another official admission by the United States confirming once again its direct participation with the Israeli regime, in the unlawful armed aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran in June 2025. In a press release dated 25 November 2025, the United States Air Force publicly acknowledged—for the first time—its direct involvement in the strikes against Iran’s safeguarded and entirely peaceful nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. The statement said: ‘In June, the 34th was called upon to escort a strike package, including B-2 Spirit bombers, to strike underground nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan during Operation Midnight Hammer.’ It further reveals that: ‘On June 22, a formation of F-35s flown by 388th Fighter Wing pilots was the first aircraft to penetrate Iranian airspace, escorting the B-2s to the target areas.’

These disclosures are further corroborated by the recent statement of U.S. President Donald Trump on 6 November 2025, who openly affirmed responsibility and the leading role of the United States in the acts of aggression of the Israeli regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The act of aggression perpetrated by the Israeli regime, in coordination with the United States, was directed against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in blatant violation of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter. This aggression included deliberate attacks against civilians and civilian objects, in flagrant disregard of the fundamental principles of international law and international humanitarian law.

As emphasized in the aforementioned letters, the United States is under an obligation to make full reparation for the injuries caused by the said violations against Iran and its citizens, including any material and moral damage. This includes an obligation to make restitution and compensate for the damage caused thereby, under established international law. In the meantime, the confession also entails individual criminal responsibility of any United States officials and individuals involved in grave breaches of international humanitarian law, including for the crime of aggression. Therefore, the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its full and unequivocal right to pursue, through all available legal avenues, the establishment of accountability for those responsible, and also to secure full reparation for all losses and damages incurred as a result of this internationally wrongful act.

In light of the United States’ own admissions of its role and responsibility in committing these international wrongful acts, the UN Security Council and the broader UN system cannot remain silent. The Islamic Republic of Iran once again reiterates its call on the United Nations Secretary-General and the Security Council to take appropriate measures, consistent with their responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security, to ensure accountability of both the United States and the Israeli regime for these grave violations, and to bring the perpetrators of these crimes to justice.

I would be grateful if you would have the present letter circulated as an official document of the Security Council.

Please accept, Excellencies, the assurances of my highest consideration.

.......................

End/ 257