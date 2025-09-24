Macron: Trump Must End Gaza Conflict to Earn Nobel Peace Prize

AhlulBayt News Agency: French President Emmanuel Macron stated on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump could only be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize if he succeeds in ending the conflict between “Israel” and the Palestinians over Gaza. Macron made the remarks in a message directed at Trump during an interview with BFMTV in New York.

He said, “I see an American president who is mobilized and who said this morning at the General Assembly, ‘I want peace, I will solve this conflict.’ He wants the Nobel Peace Prize. The Nobel Peace Prize is only possible if you stop this conflict.”

Trump continues to promote what he calls his achievements as a peacemaker, despite the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war that has claimed tens of thousands of lives and destabilized European security.

Meanwhile, daily massacres persist in Gaza, where children, women, and the elderly are being killed in full view of the world, without deterrence or accountability. As the United Nations and the international community witness the worsening humanitarian crisis, Trump has offered no viable solution, instead defending the actual perpetrator.

/129