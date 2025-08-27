UNICEF calls for urgent entry of aid into Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: A spokesperson for the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) called, in statements to Al Araby TV, for the acceleration of the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, warning that delays would lead to a rise in the number of civilian deaths, especially among children who face the risk of famine and malnutrition.

The spokesperson added that the activities of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation do not comply with the principles of humanitarian action, stressing the need for all actors to adhere to international standards that guarantee neutrality and transparency in delivering aid to affected civilians.

This UN position comes at a time when the Strip is facing a stifling humanitarian crisis as a result of the ongoing blockade and shortages of food and medicine, in parallel with international efforts to pressure for the opening of safe crossings that would allow the regular flow of aid.

