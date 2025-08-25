Palestinian resistance factions: Sanaa will remain an unbreakable support for Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Palestinian resistance factions condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli aggression on Yemen on Sunday, which targeted the capital, Sanaa, and civilian facilities with full US support and coordination.

The resistance factions affirmed that “the Yemeni people will remain a true supporter of Palestine despite the sacrifices.”

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement said in a statement that targeting civilian facilities and leaders in Yemen constitutes a “new war crime” that adds to the criminal record of the Zionist occupation and the US administration.

The statement added, “The brave Yemeni people and their armed forces will remain a thorn in the throat of Zionist illusions, and they are paying the price for their steadfast stance in support of Palestine and Gaza.”

The movement expressed its high appreciation for the Yemeni sacrifices, saluting the souls of the martyrs and wishing a speedy recovery for the wounded. It emphasized that “Yemen’s steadfastness will not waver in the face of aggression until victory is achieved.”

For its part, the Palestinian Resistance Committees considered the Israeli aggression on Yemen to reflect the state of bankruptcy and confusion the entity is experiencing in the face of the qualitative strikes launched by the Yemeni armed forces deep inside the occupied territories.

They praised the heroic response of the Yemeni air defenses, which succeeded in thwarting the majority of the aggression and pursuing the enemy aircraft, stressing that this military development reflects Yemen’s deterrence capacity and that the future carries “major surprises” despite the blockade.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine described the Israeli-American aggression on Sanaa as “a failed attempt to subjugate Yemen and halt its qualitative operations against the enemy,” stressing that “targeting civilians reveals the enemy’s cowardice and treachery.”

The Popular Front affirmed that Yemen, with its people and armed forces, has proven itself resilient and stronger than any threat, and that “the Yemeni DNA, known for its steadfastness and courage, will not accept defeat or submission.”

The Palestinian factions concluded their statements by affirming their full solidarity with Yemen, its leadership and people, and their appreciation for its steadfast support for Gaza and its resistance, both in word and deed.

They emphasized that Sanaa would remain at the forefront of the confrontation alongside Palestine in its battle against the occupation.

End/ 257