Israeli media: Assassination attempt against Yemeni top general fails again

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli media have reported the failure of an assassination attempt on the Chief of Staff of the Yemeni Armed Forces for a second time.

The Israeli website Walla reported a failed assassination attempt on Major General Mohammed Abdul Karim al-Ghamari, the Chief of Staff of the Yemeni Armed Forces, and wrote that, according to security sources, the operation was carried out but he survived the assassination attempt by the Israeli regime.

Israeli media also have said that Tel Aviv is considering a military response in response to the continued missile attacks from Yemen, and according to informed sources, the occupying army and the Mossad intelligence agency are preparing a target bank that focuses on key centers affiliated with the Yemeni Ansarullah movement.

This is not the first time that Israeli media have reported an attempt to assassinate the Chief of Staff of the Yemeni Armed Forces. Previously, during Israel’s 12-day war with the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Israeli Air Force had attempted to assassinate Major General al-Ghamari.

