Hamas condemns Zionist aggression on Yemen

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) condemned on Sunday the Zionist aggression on Yemen, which targeted residential and civilian areas, describing it as a “blatant violation of the sovereignty of Arab states and international laws.”

The movement explained in a press release that this aggression aims to discourage Yemen from supporting the Palestinian people, stressing the need to adopt a unified Arab and Islamic stance to support Yemen and the Palestinian people in the face of “Zionist brutality and the colonial goals of the entity.”

Hamas also praised the “courageous” stance of Yemen, Ansarallah, the Yemeni armed forces, and the Yemeni people for their continued support for the Palestinian people.

It called on all Arab and Islamic countries and free forces to join this march to end the Israeli occupation and liberate the holy sites and occupied Arab lands.

