Israel admits: Yemen’s air defense missiles threaten our fighters over Yemeni territory

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hebrew newspaper Maariv revealed on Sunday that Israeli warplanes faced a direct threat from Yemeni air defense missiles during military operations in Yemeni airspace, in a rare admission that reflects the growing challenges facing the Israeli air force.

The newspaper reported that Israeli fighters were forced to maneuver and withdraw under pressure from Yemeni air defense systems, which demonstrated advanced capabilities in tracking and intercepting air targets.

This revelation is consistent with previous statements by Brigadier General Mohammed al-Sharif, an advisor to the Ministry of Defense in the Sanaa government, who announced the success of Yemeni air defenses in thwarting the largest Israeli aggression targeting the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces.

Al-Sharif emphasized that repelling the attack reflects the development of Yemeni military industries, noting that “what happened is only the beginning, and there is more to come.”

