WFP: Gaza aid far below target, just 750 tons enter daily

AhlulBayt News Agency: The World Food Programme (WFP) said that supplies entering Gaza remain far below the daily target of 2,000 tons.

WFP data indicates that about 750 tons of food are now entering the Gaza Strip daily, but this is still far below the level needed after a two-year war that reduced much of the Gaza Strip to rubble.

“In order to access this amount, we must use all border crossings now,” WFP spokesperson Abeer Etefa said at a press conference in Geneva on Tuesday evening.

UNICEF spokesperson Ricardo Perez said the humanitarian response remains far below the required level and called for all crossings to be reopened.

“No large convoys have reached Gaza City or northern Gaza,” Etefa said, adding that WFP has not been granted permission to use the main Salah al-Din Street, which connects the north and south of the Strip.

She stated that the food supplies delivered so far are enough to feed about half a million people for two weeks.

She said, “They are eating some of it, thrifting, and keeping some supplies for emergencies, because they are not entirely sure how long the ceasefire will last and what will happen next.”

