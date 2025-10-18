WFP: We have food, teams to feed Gaza for 3 months

AhlulBayt News Agency: The World Food Program (WFP) announced on Friday that it has the food supplies, personnel, and logistical networks required to feed all Palestinians in the Gaza Strip for three months, provided the ceasefire holds.

In a post on X, the WFP confirmed its readiness to scale up food assistance to Gaza following the ceasefire that came into effect on October 10.

“We need sustained access and a stable operating environment in order to continue our work and reach everyone in the Strip,” the program added.

It emphasized, “We have the food, the teams, and the networks necessary to feed every Palestinian in Gaza for three months,” stressing the need for the ceasefire to hold in order to achieve this.



