UN agencies warn Gaza fuel crisis threatens collapse of aid and health services

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations has issued a grave warning that fuel shortages in the Gaza Strip have reached a critical level, threatening to worsen the suffering of its war-stricken population.

In a joint statement, seven UN agencies emphasized that after nearly two years of war, Gaza’s residents are enduring extreme hardship, especially widespread food insecurity. “When fuel runs out, it adds an unbearable burden to people already on the brink of famine,” they said.

The agencies stressed that fuel is essential for operating hospitals, water and sewage systems, ambulances, and all humanitarian services. They also noted that bakeries require fuel to function.

Gaza has faced severe fuel shortages since the onset of the war, which began after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

The UN agencies—including OCHA, WHO, and WFP—reiterated that fuel scarcity has reached critical levels and warned that the population is suffering immensely, particularly due to hunger. The lack of fuel places an unbearable strain on those already facing starvation.

They cautioned that humanitarian operations in areas devastated by Israeli bombardment and threatened by famine may be forced to shut down entirely if fuel is not supplied.

“This would mean no healthcare, no clean water, and no ability to deliver aid,” the statement read. “Without fuel, humanitarian relief efforts in Gaza are at risk of collapsing.”

The agencies added that without fuel, bakeries and communal kitchens will cease to operate, and water and sanitation systems will shut down, leaving families without safe drinking water and causing waste and sewage to accumulate in the streets.

Such conditions, they warned, expose families to deadly disease outbreaks and push Gaza’s most vulnerable even closer to death.

This warning comes just days after the UN managed to deliver fuel to Gaza for the first time in 130 days. While welcomed, the 75,000 liters delivered were only a fraction of what is needed daily to sustain life and aid operations.

The agencies stressed that they are not exaggerating the urgency of the situation. “Fuel must be allowed into Gaza in sufficient quantities and on a regular basis to support life-saving operations,” they said.

On Friday, Gaza’s Ministry of Health warned that the lack of fuel has forced hospitals to ration electricity, shutting down departments and delaying services like dialysis.

The ministry added that the fuel shortage has reduced ambulance availability, forcing civilians to transport the injured and sick using animal-drawn carts. Patients dependent on life-support equipment are now constantly at risk of death.





/129