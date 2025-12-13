Former Indian Supreme Court Judge Shares Message Honouring Hazrat Fatima Al- Zahra (S.A)

AhlulBayt News Agency: Former Supreme Court judge and public intellectual Markandey Katju on Monday shared a message extending greetings to Muslims on the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatima uz Zahra (S.A), the daughter of Prophet Muhammad.

In his post, Katju highlighted the deep affection and respect Prophet Muhammad held for his daughter. He quoted a saying attributed to the Prophet: “Fatima is part of me. Anyone who hurts her hurts me, and anyone who pleases her pleases me.” Katju noted that the Prophet would rise in her honour whenever she entered his room, underscoring her esteemed position in Islamic tradition.

Katju also referred to the affectionate title “Umme Abiha” (mother of her father), by which Hazrat Fatima was known, reflecting the close bond she shared with the Prophet.

The post further mentioned that Hazrat Fatima (S.A) was married to Hazrat Ali (A,S), regarded as the fourth Caliph of Islam, and that her sons, Imam Hasan and Imam Hussain (A.S), are revered figures across all Islamic sects and traditions.

Katju’s message was framed as a gesture of respect and goodwill towards the Muslim community on the occasion.