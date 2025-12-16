Al-Abbas Holy Shrine hosts obligation ceremony for 2,000 girls in Pakistan

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine held a religious obligation ceremony for 2,000 girls in Pakistan as part of the third edition of the (Fatima az-Zahra -peace be upon her- Path of Salvation) festival.

The head of the Holy Shrine's delegation in Pakistan and the director of its Senior Official's office, Mr. Jawad Al-Hasnawi, said: "The Holy Shrine organised the ceremony for 2,000 girls who have reached the age of religious obligation in Pakistan, as part of the conclusion of the third day's activities of the third annual festival held in celebration of the birth anniversary of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her)."

He added that "the administration of the holy shrine pays attention to organising celebrations for the age of religious obligation based on the directives of its Senior Official; His Eminence Sayed Ahmad Al-Safi, who always emphasises the importance of instilling the concepts embodied by Lady Fatima (peace be upon her) in societies."

For his part, a member of the delegation and head of the Religious Affairs Department at the Holy Shrine, Sheikh Salah Al-Karbalaei, stated: "The Holy Shrine has been holding these events in Pakistan for years to share its successful experiences in organising celebrations for the age of religious obligation, graduation, and others, with the aim of spreading Islamic culture and affirming adherence to religious rulings."

These activities are part of the efforts of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine aimed at reviving major religious occasions and enhancing religious and cultural communication with Islamic communities in various countries around the world.



/129