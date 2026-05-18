Trump’s Visit to China Is Clear Sign of America’s Humiliation and Helplessness, Says Allama Jawad Naqvi

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Pakistani Shia cleric Syed Jawad Naqvi has claimed that Iran’s resistance in the ongoing regional conflict has significantly weakened the United States on the global stage, forcing Washington to seek Beijing’s assistance in reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Addressing a gathering in Lahore, Naqvi said the United States, which once threatened China over Taiwan and trade restrictions, is now in a weakened position. Referring to U.S. President Donald Trump and his recent visit to China, Naqvi alleged that the trip’s primary objective was to persuade Beijing to pressure Iran into reopening the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

He claimed that Iran had altered the regional balance of power to such an extent that Washington had abandoned its previous demands, including regime change in Tehran, curbs on Iran’s nuclear program, and ending Iranian support for Hamas and Hezbollah. According to Naqvi, the United States is now focused solely on restoring maritime access through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy route.

Naqvi further argued that a weakened United States would benefit the international community and said the world should acknowledge Iran for challenging what he described as American dominance. He warned that if China or Russia were to pressure Iran through diplomatic channels or the United Nations to reopen the strait, it would amount to a betrayal of Tehran.

Commenting on Pakistan’s foreign policy stance, Naqvi praised Islamabad’s decision to abstain from a recent United Nations resolution, describing it as a prudent diplomatic move. He also urged Pakistan to move beyond diplomacy and capitalize economically on the evolving geopolitical situation, similar to China and Russia.

He called on the Pakistani government to implement its agreements with Iran and use bilateral cooperation to address the country’s long-standing energy and electricity shortages.