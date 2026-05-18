Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Hopeful of Second Round of Iran-US Talks in Islamabad   

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has voiced optimism that the second round of negotiations between Iran and the United States will be held in Islamabad.

In an interview with a British weekly magazine, Sharif said that all concerned parties have confidence in Pakistan as a mediator. “Fortunately, Iran trusts Pakistan, the US government trusts us, and so do the Gulf countries,” he stated.

Sharif thanked US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian for accepting Pakistan’s invitation to the talks. He expressed hope that the second phase of negotiations would take place in Islamabad in the near future.

“Peace is not easily achieved,” Sharif remarked. “It requires patience, wisdom, and the ability to confront difficult circumstances.” He added that Pakistan would continue its best efforts to help establish lasting peace, noting that ultimate success lies in the hands of God.

