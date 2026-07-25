North Texas mosques open their doors to counter fear Islam

ABNA24 - Mosques across North Texas opened their doors to visitors this month, showing that a face-to-face afternoon does more against fear than any rebuttal to a political talking point.

The Islamic Association of North Texas in Richardson welcomed families, neighbors, and first-time guests for its Open Mosque Day.

Volunteers walked visitors through Islamic traditions, fielded questions about faith and culture, and offered materials on the Quran and Muslim practice, with mosque tours, Q&A sessions, a chance to observe prayer, and shared meals of traditional food.

Sabeel Ahmed of the outreach organization GainPeace, the keynote speaker, said the events were a direct response to rising anti-Muslim incidents and misinformation in Texas — particularly around Shariah, which he described not as a parallel legal system imposed on anyone but as a moral and ethical framework centered on personal responsibility, compassion, community welfare, and justice.

He pointed to caring for neighbors, protecting the environment, supporting the vulnerable, and opposing racism as examples of its principles, and argued that personal contact replaces stereotype with understanding.

That was borne out in the room. Colin Fletcher, visiting a mosque for the first time, said the afternoon helped him grasp Islamic beliefs and pushed him to build relationships across faith lines.



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