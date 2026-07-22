Al-Quds Researcher Warns of Largest Planned Settler Incursion into Al‑Aqsa Mosque

ABNA24 - Fakhri Abu Diab, a member of the Al-Aqsa Mosque Board of Trustees and a Al-Quds researcher, warned that extremist Temple groups are seeking to entrench a Jewish presence and impose Talmudic Judaization conditions inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque through large-scale settler incursions.

Abu Diab said the so-called Temple groups are preparing to carry out what they hope will be the largest incursion into the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Thursday, marking what they call the anniversary of the “destruction of the Temple.”

He said the groups aim to bring around 5,000 settlers into the Mosque compound.

Abu Diab said extremist settlers are trying to use the mass mobilization to establish a permanent Jewish presence at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and impose Judaization measures aimed at changing its Islamic identity and replacing it with a Hebrew one.

He said Temple groups enjoy full and continuous support from the Israeli government and official institutions, all of which are actively involved in efforts to Judaize the Al-Aqsa Mosque and replace its identity with a Talmudic one.

Abu Diab warned that the Israeli government and Temple groups have begun moving from symbolic Judaization, including incursions, desecration and provocation of Muslim worshipers, to actual plans to turn the Mosque into a Jewish temple and synagogue and fully change the status quo inside the site.

He said the coordination between the Israeli government and settlers is clear in the protection given to those entering the Mosque, the emptying of the Mosque and its surroundings of Muslims, and the prevention of worshipers from reaching it.

Abu Diab noted that Israeli authorities had announced the closure of roads in the Old City and around the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the militarization of occupied Al-Quds ahead of the anniversary, allowing extremist settlers to violate the sanctity of the holy Islamic site.

He stressed that intensifying Palestinian presence and worship in and around the Al-Aqsa Mosque remains the key safeguard against settler incursions and Judaization plans.

He called on all Palestinians able to reach the Al-Aqsa Mosque, its surroundings or the nearest possible point to mobilize and maintain a presence there, warning against leaving the Mosque exposed to extremist settlers.



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