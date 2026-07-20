Multiple explosions reported in Erbil and Sulaymaniyah in Iraq's Kurdistan region

AhlulBayt News Agency: Multiple explosions were reported in Erbil and Sulaymaniyah in Iraq's Kurdistan region on Monday, triggering warning sirens at the U.S. consulate in Erbil.

Al-Mayadeen confirmed the explosions without providing further details.

The Iraqi news outlet al-Maalouma reported that drones had been observed over Sulaymaniyah.

In Erbil, local sources said the U.S. consulate activated its alarm systems.

No information on casualties or damage was immediately available.

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