IRGC strikes terrorist groups headquarters in Iraqi Kurdistan region

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has carried out a strike targeting the headquarters of terrorist groups in Sulaymaniyah, northern Iraq, the IRGC announced in the early hours of Tuesday.

“The headquarters of terrorist groups in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, was hit,” the IRGC said in a brief statement, as reported by IRNA.

The strike is the latest in a series of Iranian attacks on bases of terrorist separatist groups in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, including Sulaymaniyah and Erbil.

Iran has intensified its campaign against these groups following reports that the United States and Israel have been attempting to arm and mobilize Kurdish militias to fight against Iran during the recent war of aggression.

According to multiple sources, the CIA has been working to supply weapons to Kurdish separatist groups based in northern Iraq.

The administration of President Donald Trump has reportedly held active talks with Iranian opposition groups and leaders of Kurdish militia factions in Iraq about providing them with military support.

Trump has allegedly discussed plans with Kurdish leaders, offering air support and military backing for Kurdish militants to seize parts of western Iran.

Iran has consistently warned that it will not tolerate any hostile activity from Iraqi territory and has called on the Kurdistan Regional Government to disarm and expel these groups.

Tehran has repeatedly stressed it reserved the right to take necessary defensive measures to protect its borders.

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