Yemen, Palestinian factions hail Iran strikes on Israeli targets

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemen and Palestinian resistance groups have praised Iran’s missile strikes on Israeli-occupied territories, describing them as a confirmation that the era of Zionist arrogance has ended.

The Iranian armed forces launched missile attacks on military targets in the northern occupied territories on Sunday night, acting in what Tehran called legitimate self‑defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

The strikes came after repeated Israeli ceasefire violations, including the bombing of Beirut’s southern suburbs (Dahiyeh) and collaboration with the US military in attacks on Iranian ships.

Yemen’s Foreign Ministry hailed the “heroic military operation” carried out by Iranian forces against the Zionist enemy in response to the targeting of Beirut.

“The era of the Zionist enemy’s rampage is over,” the ministry said in a statement. “This criminal entity understands only the language of force.”

The ministry added that the operation reinforces the “unity of arenas” doctrine and demolishes the “equation of permissible violation” that the Zionist enemy sought to establish, stressing that the axis of jihad, resistance and Al‑Quds is in constant coordination to confront any developments.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem hailed the Iranian strike as “a manifestation of genuine solidarity that should exist among the components of the Ummah.”

He described it as a response to Israeli transgressions against the brotherly Lebanese people.

The Palestinian Resistance Committees also blessed the Iranian retaliation, stating that it came in response to the targeting of Dahiyeh by “pounding the criminal Zionists’ strongholds.”

“The blessed Iranian response to the Zionist aggression on Dahiyeh confirms that the Islamic Republic is establishing new equations. The era of Zionist arrogance and tyranny has ended forever. The Zionist enemy understands only the language of power, resistance and confrontation,” the statement read.

“The Iranian missiles that struck the Zionist entity once again impose the equation of the unity of arenas and shatter Netanyahu’s illusions and the arrogance of the Zionist criminals.”

The Iranian strikes followed heightened tensions after Israel bombed the Dahiyeh district of Beirut on Sunday, killing and wounding dozens.

Israel had last week threatened a major assault but scaled back after Iran issued a direct warning.

A Pakistan‑brokered ceasefire between Iran and the US has been in place since early April, but Israel has continued its brutal attacks on Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Tehran has consistently insisted that any final agreement must include a comprehensive halt to hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon.

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