Nine Palestinians Martyred in Israeli Attacks Across Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least nine Palestinians have been killed and dozens injured in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip, as Palestinian factions and regional mediators resumed negotiations in the Egyptian capital Cairo aimed at advancing the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement amid ongoing Israeli violations.

According to reports on Sunday, five people were killed in an Israeli strike targeting a police post in the al-Mawasi area near Khan Younis in southern Gaza. Three others were killed in Gaza City's Zeitoun neighborhood, while another Palestinian was killed in an attack on a beach in Deir el-Balah in central Gaza.

The latest casualties came as representatives of Palestinian factions met with mediators from Egypt, Qatar and Turkey for a second day of consultations in the Egyptian capital. The talks are focused on implementing the next stage of the ceasefire agreement and overcoming obstacles that have stalled progress for months.

Egypt's Cairo News TV, citing unnamed sources, reported that a new round of meetings began Sunday to discuss mechanisms for implementing the second phase of the Sharm el-Sheikh ceasefire agreement.

The discussions reportedly include representatives from all Palestinian factions, while mediators are intensifying efforts to break the deadlock surrounding the agreement's implementation.

The discussions follow talks that began Saturday between Palestinian factions and mediators to address completion of the first phase of the ceasefire arrangement and pave the way for the next stage.

A US-brokered ceasefire took effect in Gaza on October 10, 2025. However, Israel has continued to carry out near-daily attacks throughout the territory despite the truce.

According to Gaza health authorities, at least 961 Palestinians have been killed and more than 3,000 wounded in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire went into effect. Reports indicate that apartment buildings, markets, vehicles and cafes have continued to be targeted, while residents have frequently received evacuation orders shortly before airstrikes.

The ceasefire framework is linked to a 20-point plan announced by US President Donald Trump in September.

The first phase of the agreement included a truce and prisoner exchange between Israel and Palestinian factions. Under the proposed second phase, Israeli forces would conduct further withdrawals from Gaza, while an international force would assume security responsibilities and facilitate humanitarian aid deliveries and reconstruction efforts.

However, negotiations remain stalled over several key issues, particularly the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas's future military capabilities and the scope of an Israeli military withdrawal from the enclave.

Hamas officials have reiterated that ending Israeli attacks is essential for any progress in the negotiations. The group has also indicated that discussions regarding its weapons would take place only within the framework of broader consultations among Palestinian factions.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently announced plans to expand Israeli military control over Gaza. According to reports, Israeli forces currently control around 64 percent of the territory, compared with 53 percent envisioned under the ceasefire agreement.

According to Palestinian figures, Israel's genocidal war in Gaza since October 2023 has killed nearly 73,000 Palestinians and injured more than 173,000 others, most of them women and children.

The war has also displaced nearly 1.9 million people and devastated much of the territory.

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