Pakistan, Iran Agree to Strengthen Ties as Tehran Hosts Interior Minister

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Pezeshkian said Iran was ready to further expand its relations and cooperation with Pakistan, while Naqvi described the ties between the neighboring countries as strong and “irreversible.”

The two sides discussed bilateral cooperation as well as regional developments, according to Pakistani officials. The meeting came as Pakistan continues diplomatic efforts aimed at easing tensions between Iran and the United States and encouraging a return to dialogue.

Naqvi arrived in Tehran on Tuesday, where he was received at the airport by Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni. Later that evening, Naqvi held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, with discussions focusing on regional and international developments, the changing security environment and efforts to promote peace and stability.

The officials also discussed bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest.

Naqvi’s visit comes about a month after Momeni traveled to Islamabad, where he held talks with his Pakistani counterpart. Further meetings between Naqvi and senior Iranian officials are expected during his visit, with bilateral issues and regional developments likely to remain on the agenda.

Pakistan has sought to maintain diplomatic engagement with Iran while also navigating its relations with the United States and other regional partners. Tehran and Islamabad share a border and have longstanding political, economic and security ties, making regional stability a key concern for both countries.