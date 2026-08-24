Pres. Pezeshkian honors families of 20 martyred Iranian statesmen on Government Week

AhlulBayt News Agency: President Masoud Pezeshkian, on the beginning of Government Week, has honored and expressed deep appreciation for wives and families of 20 martyred Iranian statesmen, who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country.

In separate messages on Sunday, Pezeshkian honored the martyrs and remembered the valuable roles they played for the nation in different fields, saying they would remain immortal in Iran's governance system.

He said all the precious martyrs— above all, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei ­— as well as the martyrs of the government, would remain in the hearts of the Iranians for their commendable and unparalleled efforts in leading the pillars of Iran's sacred system and for their honest and selfless service to the nation.

The messages were addressed to the families of Mohammad Javad Tondgoyan, Aziz Nasirzadeh, Rahman Dadman, Esmaeil Khatib, Mohammad Ali Rajaee, Rostam Ghasemi, Mohammad-Javad Bahonar, Mostafa Chamran, Mohammad-Ali Fayyazbakhsh, Mousa Namjoo, Javad Fakouri, Hassan Abbaspour Tehrani-Fard, Mahmoud Ghandi, Ali Ardeshir Larijani, Kamal Kharrazi, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Ali Shamkhani, Musa Kalantari, Ali Akbar Salimi Jahromi, and Ebrahim Raisi.

While honoring these martyrs and renewing allegiance to their lofty ideals, Pezeshkian prayed for divine mercy on them and expressed gratitude to their noble families for their patience, forbearance, and steadfastness in the absence of their loved ones.

The president further emphasized that the name and path of honorable martyrs would remain the guiding light of the Islamic Republic, calling them a valuable and eternal asset for national dignity, solidarity, and unity.

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