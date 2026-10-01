US Shia Foundation Warns of Critical Security Threats Facing Mosques Across America

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to a recent SMF security report, 38 incidents targeting Muslims were recorded during the nine-month period, reflecting concerns over physical threats against Islamic communities and institutions.

One of the cases highlighted in the report involved the All Dulles Area Muslim Society (ADAMS) Center in Northern Virginia.

Police launched an investigation after a message posted on the centre's Instagram account indicated that an individual intended to send explosives to an event.

A 50-year-old man, identified as Adam Sayer, was subsequently arrested and charged in connection with an alleged bomb threat.

In California, federal prosecutors charged 60-year-old Louis White over an alleged threatening letter sent to the Islamic Center of Temecula Valley.

According to the report, the letter threatened mass violence against Muslims and contained an offensive image. A subsequent federal investigation led to a search of the suspect's home, where several firearms were reportedly found, including a semi-automatic rifle without a serial number.

Another incident occurred in September in Troy, Michigan. A 79-year-old man, identified as Peter Hamilton Northup, allegedly threatened to kill four Muslim men who were discussing Islam and the Quran near a public library.

He subsequently faced criminal charges related to the alleged incident, while police reportedly seized 19 firearms from his residence.

The report also pointed to security concerns beyond direct criminal threats. In Texas, the foundation's security bulletin cited online attacks and pressure targeting students and Islamic associations at public high schools, as well as a gathering of about 50 people outside an Islamic association event in Plano. Law enforcement presence and patrols were used to manage the situation.

The SMF report distinguished between protected speech or criticism under the First Amendment and credible threats of violence or bomb attacks. While protests and expressions of opposition do not necessarily constitute criminal offences, the report stressed that credible threats to life and bomb threats require serious attention from law enforcement and security authorities.

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has recommended a layered approach to protecting houses of worship, including appointing security personnel, developing emergency response plans, assessing vulnerabilities and securing different areas of religious facilities and affiliated schools.

Rahet Hussain, executive director of the Shia Muslims Foundation, urged Muslim communities to maintain serious security planning without allowing fear to force them out of public life. He also called for stronger cooperation with law enforcement agencies and security training for community staff to help protect the continuity of religious and social activities.